Man (35) Dies Following Newbridge Stabbing.

A 36 year-old man has died, following a stabbing incident in Newbridge on Wednesday night.

Jan Prochazka was brought to St. James' Hospital after the incident occurred in the town at approximately 7.30pm.

A 35 year-old man was arrested on Wednesday night in connection with the stabbing.

He was charged at a late night sitting of Naas District Court on Thursday, and remanded in custody until 15th April.

Gardaí are renewing their appeal for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, and are asked to contact Newbridge Garda Station on 045 431 212.

Gardaí are particularly interested in dash-cam footage of the Main Street/Eyre Street area, on Wednesday night.

The Garda Confidential line can be reached on 1800 666 111.

Image: Garda Logo