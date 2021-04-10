No Estates In Clane-Maynooth MD Requiring Wastewater Being Transferred By Tanker On Regular Basis To Be Processed.

Kildare County Council have confirmed there are no estates in the Clane-Maynooth MD requiring wastewater, "being transferred by tanker on a regular basis in order to be processed".

The statement was in response to a motion put forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Brendan Wyse, at yesterday's monthly meeting of the municipal district.

The council added queries regarding tankering from Irish Wastewater Treatment plants need to be raised directly with Irish Water.

Elected representatives can reach the water service, on a dedicated phone-line & advised Cllr. Wyse to do so.

Image: Irish Water