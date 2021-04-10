KCC: Programme Of Works For Sustainable Transport Grants Currently Take Precedence Over Potential Walk/Cycle Link Between Maynooth & Celbridge.

Kildare County Council are currently in the process of implementing a programme of works for sustainable transport grants from the National Transport Authority.

This was revealed in response to a motion by Labour Cllr. Angela Feeney, at yesterday's Clane-Maynooth Municipal District meeting.

Cllr. Feeney had put forward a motion, asking KCC to apply to the NTA for funding for a walking/cycling space linking Maynooth to Celbridge.

The council replied saying the programme of works for the grants, mentioned above, take precedence over the link in question.

KCC did add they will put Cllr. Feeney's proposal forward to the NTA, for consideration.