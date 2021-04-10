Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

New Traffic Lights On Maynooth Road To Be Switched On When Link Road Opened.

: 10/04/2021 - 20:44
Author: Ciara Noble
traffic_lights_all_lights_lit_pexels.jpeg

New traffic lights, on the Moyglare Road in Maynooth, are scheduled to be switched on when link between Moyglare Road & Dunboyne Road are opened.

Kildare County Council gave this update in response to a motion put forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan, at Friday's meeting of Clane-Maynooth MD.

KCC added the link road is due to be opened, by the developer, in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The council went on to add, the opening will be subject to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions & the re-opening of the construction sector.

 

Image: Pexels

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!