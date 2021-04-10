New Traffic Lights On Maynooth Road To Be Switched On When Link Road Opened.

New traffic lights, on the Moyglare Road in Maynooth, are scheduled to be switched on when link between Moyglare Road & Dunboyne Road are opened.

Kildare County Council gave this update in response to a motion put forward by Fine Gael Cllr. Tim Durkan, at Friday's meeting of Clane-Maynooth MD.

KCC added the link road is due to be opened, by the developer, in the 3rd quarter of 2021.

The council went on to add, the opening will be subject to the lifting of Covid-19 restrictions & the re-opening of the construction sector.

Image: Pexels