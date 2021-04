Kildare County Council are due to review signage in Prosperous, during the second quarter of 2021.

This response was given, when Social Democrats councillor, Aidan Farrelly, put forward a motion at a recent Clane-Maynooth MD meeting, asking the council to remove defunct signage in the village.

KCC said after the conducting of review, the decision of which signage to remove & which to be replaced, will be made.

These works are expected to be carried out before year-end.