Traffic & Speed Count To Be Carried Out On Clane Road.

Kildare County Council are to carry out a traffic and speed count on the R407, near Aughamore & Loughbollard in Clane.

The Clane-Maynooth Municipal District Office will include the road in the list of locations requiring traffic & speed counts.

The decision was in a response to a motion put forward by independent councillor, Pádraig McEvoy, at yesterday's MD meeting.

Cllr. McEvoy said the motion was in response to requests for temporary speed feedback signage.

KCC noted these traffic & speed counts are not currently being undertaken due to Covid-19 regulations.

