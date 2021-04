Kildare County Council are to undertake a review of signage in Kilcock.

The review is expected to take place during quarter 2 of 2021.

KCC will then decide what signage is to be removed & what is to be replaced, in the area.

This comes in response to a motion put forward at yesterday's Clane-Maynooth Municipal District, by Fianna Fáil councillor, Paul Ward.

The works are expected to take place before year-end.

