Series Of Road Works Projects Underway Across Co. Kildare.

Roadworks projects are taking place in Kilboggan, Brannockstown and Newbridge.

Works are taking place along the L8001 Rathsillagh from its junction with L8005 Kilboggan Cross Roads to its junction with R418.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works between 8am and 6pm.

Works are scheduled for completion today

Footpath improvement works are underway in Brannockstown.

Kildare County Council says they will continue later today, and delays are to be expected.

A temporary traffic management is in place at the roundabout on the L2028 at Greatconnell for the next two weeks.

It is to facilitate the construction of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme

