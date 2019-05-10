The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Series Of Road Works Projects Underway Across Co. Kildare.

: 05/10/2019 - 10:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
road_works_sign_graphic_pixabay.png

Roadworks projects are taking place in Kilboggan, Brannockstown and Newbridge.

Works are taking place along the L8001 Rathsillagh from its junction with L8005 Kilboggan Cross Roads to its junction with R418.

Traffic management will be in place for the duration of the works between 8am and 6pm.

Works are scheduled for completion today

Footpath improvement works are underway in Brannockstown.

Kildare County Council says they will continue later today, and delays are to be expected.

A  temporary traffic management is in place at the roundabout on the L2028 at Greatconnell for the next two weeks.

It is to facilitate the construction of the Upper Liffey Valley Sewerage Scheme

 

Stock image: Pixabay

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!