Bord Bia has been named as the most highly regarded organisation in Ireland in the 10th annual Rep Trak study.

The survey measures the level of trust, respect, admiration and esteem the public has for 100 of the largest companies in Ireland.

The top five also includes the Credit Union, IRFU, Tourism Ireland and Aer Lingus.

The survey was carried out among 7,000 people.

Niamh Boyle, from the Reputations Agency, says large companies with an international presence seem to resonate with the public.