It costs €53,000 to train a single guide dog.

That's according to the Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, who are today holding a one day national fundraising campaign.

Volunteers will be out with the dogs in cities and towns across the country calling on people to get involved and volunteer, buy a pin or donate online.

Chair of Irish Guide Dogs for the Blind, Patrick Burke, says they hope to increase the number of assistance dogs into the future:

Stock image: Pixabay