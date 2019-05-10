The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Queen's University, Belfast, Develops Non-Intrusive Method Of Stem Cell Collection.

: 05/10/2019 - 10:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
scientist.jpg

For the first time ever, researchers at Queen's University in Belfast have developed a non-intrusive way to generate large numbers of stem cells using only a small blood sample.

The research has implications for the treatmenet of a number of diseases.

This discovery could prevent a range of vascular complications including heart attacks, kidney disease, blindness and amputations in people with diabetes.

Up until now, the process to generate the stem cells involved a skin biopsy, a large volume of blood which wasn't viable for all patients and a long recovery period afterwards.

There are implications for other diseases too - this study focusesd on stem cells for vascular diseases but the same process could also be used for a number of other organs including the brain and kidneys which, according to the research team, could lead to huge changes in the future of healthcare.
 

Stock image.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!