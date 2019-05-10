Queen's University, Belfast, Develops Non-Intrusive Method Of Stem Cell Collection.

For the first time ever, researchers at Queen's University in Belfast have developed a non-intrusive way to generate large numbers of stem cells using only a small blood sample.

The research has implications for the treatmenet of a number of diseases.

This discovery could prevent a range of vascular complications including heart attacks, kidney disease, blindness and amputations in people with diabetes.

Up until now, the process to generate the stem cells involved a skin biopsy, a large volume of blood which wasn't viable for all patients and a long recovery period afterwards.

There are implications for other diseases too - this study focusesd on stem cells for vascular diseases but the same process could also be used for a number of other organs including the brain and kidneys which, according to the research team, could lead to huge changes in the future of healthcare.



