195 companies went bust in the first quarter of this year, a slight increase on the same period last year when there were 188 insolvencies.

8 out of 10 companies entering the insolvency process were more than 5 years in business according to the figures from Deloitte.

David Van Dessel, from Deloitte, says some older companies may be closing due to legacy debt issues.

He says there are also a number of surprises about which sectors are affected.