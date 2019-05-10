The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Comedian, Freddie Starr, Has Died.

: 05/10/2019 - 10:53
Author: Ciara Plunkett
freddie_starr_rollingnews.jpg

Comedian Freddie Starr has died at the age of 76.

It's reported he was found dead at his home in Spain.

He rose to fame as a singer in the 1960s, before going on to have a string of TV shows.

His manager's posted online "R.I.P to our greatest comedian of all time."
 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!