Tusla Employee Found With Over 2,000 Images Of Child Pornography.

: 05/10/2019 - 10:55
Author: Ciara Plunkett
court_house_plaque_english_and_irish_generic.jpg

A Tusla employee was found with over 2000 child pornography images at his home in Cork City, a court has heard.

The 34 year old man has pleaded guilty to possessing child pornography and is due to be sentenced in November.

A Tusla child and family agency worker who was caught with thousands of child pornography images claimed to gardai that he downloaded them to figure out pedophiles and sex offenders as part of his work.

However 34 year old Denis O'Donovan of 40 Forest Ridge, Doughcloyne, Togher, Cork later pleaded guilty to a charge of possession of child pornography.

The court heard that he did knowingly possess child pornography which included 2,350 images and 14 video files.

The judge adjourned sentencing until November for an update on his progress in therapy.

 

 

File image: RollingNews
 

