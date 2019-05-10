Listen Live Logo

KCC Launches Initiative For Visually Impaired Voters.

: 05/10/2019 - 12:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Kildare County Council has launched a new initiative for visually impaired voters.

Local and European elections, and a referendum, take place on May 24th.

A new free-phone line has been launched, which will enable people to hear all of the names of local election candidates.

The number is: 1800 306 960

 

