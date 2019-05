A Co. Meath Priest says he's upset and annoyed after an elderly woman's purse was taken at mass last weekend.

Gardai are investigating after a woman in her 80s was robbed on Saturday evening at St. Mary’s Church in Navan.

Fr Declan Hurley says it's sad that something like this happened while parishioners are gathered at the table of the Lord.

He's urging parishioners to be mindful of their possessions at mass in future.