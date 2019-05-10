CE Scheme Supervisors Suspend 5 Days Of Planned Strike Action.

Community Employment supervisors have suspended five days of strike action which was due to begin on Monday.

It follows an agreement with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to enter into talks aimed at resolving a long-running pension dispute.

The CE supervisors are represented by Fórsa and SIPTU trade unions.

At a meeting with Minister Regina Doherty yesterday, agreement was reached to establish a working group to begin meaningful engagement aimed at resolving the concerns of CE supervisors.

File image: Regina Doherty/RollingNews

