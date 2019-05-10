K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

CE Scheme Supervisors Suspend 5 Days Of Planned Strike Action.

: 05/10/2019 - 17:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
regina_doherty_28_05_18_headshot_rollingnews.jpg

Community Employment supervisors have suspended five days of strike action which was due to begin on Monday.

It follows an agreement with the Department of Employment Affairs and Social Protection to enter into talks aimed at resolving a long-running pension dispute.

The CE supervisors are represented by Fórsa and SIPTU trade unions.

At a meeting with Minister Regina Doherty yesterday, agreement was reached to establish a working group to begin meaningful engagement aimed at resolving the concerns of CE supervisors.

 

File image: Regina Doherty/RollingNews
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!