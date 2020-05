The Canary Islands will try to resume flights in July with a test flight to Lanzarote.

The World Tourism Organisation will trial a flight to the island but the origin country as not yet been revealed.

Arclough's Eoghan Corry is Editor of Travel Extra.

He says the Canary Islands will lose their biggest source of income if they can't attract tourists back after Covid-19 restrictions are eased:

