The Maynooth University Galway Cycle Has Been Cancelled, For The 1st Time In 33 Years.

Maynooth Students for Charity have had to cancel this year's Galway Cycle.

It is the first time the fundraising event has been cancelled in the 33 years since its establishment.

It was due to take place on April 4th, 5th and 6th, and had been postponed.

The decision to cancel has now been confirmed.

This year's chosen charity, Rosabel's Rooms, will be carried forward to 2021.

Rosabel’s Rooms was established by Galway parents Suzanne McClean and Gary Monroe in memory of their daughter Rosabel Monroe who died suddenly and unexpectedly in April 2017, aged 16 months.

The charity provides practical support to grieving parents as well as funding the development of bereavement suites in hospitals around Ireland.

The Galway Cycle began in 1987 and raises, on average, €150,000, for nominated charities, annually.

Image courtesy the Galway Cycle.