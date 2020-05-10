Sunday Sportsbeat

There Are 5 Confirmed Cases Of Covid 19 In Ireland's Prisons.

: 05/10/2020 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are five confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Irish prisons.

However the Irish Prison Service says all relate to staff members and non to prisoners.

A spokesman says those who showed symptoms immediately went into self-isolation, and were tested in line with public health advice.

