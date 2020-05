The HSE is spending one billion euro on personal protective equipment this year.

The demand for masks alone within the health service is now 1.2 million each day.

It says a deal has been made with South Korea for the delivery of 120 million masks over the next couple of weeks.

The HSE's also recommencing non-Covid related care, with cancer services among those that'll be prioritised.

CEO Paul Reid says its spending on PPE in 2020 will be significant:

File image: RollingNews