Lyra McKee's Book Available On Pre-Release.

: 06/10/2019 - 15:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A book written by murdered journalist Lyra McKee is now available on pre-release.

The 29-year-old was shot dead during rioting in the Creggan area of Derry in April.

'Angels With Blue Eyes' by Lyra McKee is her investigation into the death of Northern Ireland MP Robert Bradford in 1981.

