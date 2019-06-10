Listen: Tánaiste Says Irish-Scottish Tensions Must Be Reduced.

The Tánaiste says tensions between Scotland and Ireland need to be reduced rather than built up.

The Scottish government is warning it'll send the Royal Navy to board Irish vessels and order them to stop fishing at Rockall.

It's claiming a 12-mile exclusion zone around the waters, which lie about 230 nautical miles off Donegal.

Ireland is promising to take EU court action if Scotland doesn't back down.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney says he can't understand Scotland's position:

