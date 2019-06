Kilkenny is the cleanest town in Ireland, and Newbridge and Leixlip and ranked 7th and 11th, respectively.

All three are cleaner than European norms.

A new IBAL survey's ranked 40 towns and cities across the country.

But Ballymun, which is at the bottom of the rankings, has been declared a litter blackspot.

Robert Murphy is chairman of Ballymun Tidy Towns and says it's a complex problem:

Stock image: Pixabay