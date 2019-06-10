Listen: Women For Election Says Smaller Parties Fielded More Women Candidates At Local Elections.

The Night Shift

Smaller parties in this year's local elections tended to have a greater gender-balance in their candidates.

Women For Election is calling for a gender quota to be put in place, saying it's the first step towards gender balance.

Just under a quarter of all council seats are held by women.

Kildare bucked that trend: 32% of the candidates were women, but 40% of those returned to Kildare County Council are women.

The chief executive of Women for Election, Ciairín de Buis, says imposing gender quotas on the larger parties, for the local elections, will encourage others to follow suit.

