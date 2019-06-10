Listen: Health Minister Says US Lab Deal Will Bring Stability To Cervical Check Programme.

The Health Minister says a new deal between the HSE and a US lab will bring stability to the CervicalCheck screening programme.

The agreement will see Quest Diagnostics examine new slides.

Irish-based MedLab Pathologies will focus on clearing the backlog from last year's controversy, which saw women being forced to wait up to 33 weeks for their results.

The HSE hasn't said how much the new deal is worth, but Simon Harris admits it'll likely be more than the last contract.

Minister Harris says the deal will ensure the screening programme can continue:

