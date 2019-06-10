The Night Shift

Temporary Closures & Diversions Will Be In Place In M7 Work-Zone Tonight.

: 06/10/2019 - 16:58
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Temporary off-peak closures and diversions will take place in the M7 work zone tonight.

Kildare County Council says that, from 10pm, eastbound, the the Junction 9 (Naas North) off-slip will be closed.

Traffic diverted eastbound to exit at N7 Junction 8 (Johnstown) and rejoin the N7 and exit at Junction 9 westbound.

M7/N7 eastbound on-slip on Junction 9 (Naas North) will be closed temporarily from 11pm.

Traffic will be diverted through Johnstown to join the N7 eastbound at the N7 Junction 8 on-slip.

Both closures will be removed before or at 5am on Tuesday morning.

These closures are necessary in order to facilitate essential works on the M7 Upgrade project.

 

