Kildare Today

9am - 11am
with
Clem Ryan

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Funeral Of George Floyd Has Taken Place In Houston, Texas.

: 06/10/2020 - 08:04
Author: Eoin Beatty
houston_texas_pixabay.jpg

 

Family and friends of George Floyd have said their final goodbyes at a funeral service in Houston in Texas.

His killing, after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, has inspired global anti-racism protests.

At the service, Mr Floyd's niece, Brooke Williams, described her uncle's murder as a hate crime, and demanded laws are changed.

During his eulogy, the Reverend Al Sharpton also attacked the US President for posing with a bible during an anti-racist demonstration in Washington DC.

He says Mr Floyd's legacy will be a global movement:

newstalk0524149.mp3, by Eoin Beatty

 

 

Image: Pixabay

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!