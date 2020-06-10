Listen: Funeral Of George Floyd Has Taken Place In Houston, Texas.

Family and friends of George Floyd have said their final goodbyes at a funeral service in Houston in Texas.

His killing, after being restrained by police in Minneapolis, has inspired global anti-racism protests.

At the service, Mr Floyd's niece, Brooke Williams, described her uncle's murder as a hate crime, and demanded laws are changed.

During his eulogy, the Reverend Al Sharpton also attacked the US President for posing with a bible during an anti-racist demonstration in Washington DC.

He says Mr Floyd's legacy will be a global movement:

