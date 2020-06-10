Creches will unlikely be able to meet any increased demand which may arise post pandemic.

A report from the Department of Children says services will be put under pressure if school hours are cut and children need to be minded elsewhere, according to the Irish Independent.

Meanwhile, there's concern parents will have to fork out more for childcare when creches start to re-open on June 29th.

Labour TD Sean Sherlock says the decision to halt ECCE funding on the 10th of April may hit some providers with a funding shortfall.

Image: Pixabay