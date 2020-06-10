The Eleven To Two Show

Roads In Mylerstown & Robertstown Will Be Closed For A Period Today.

: 06/10/2020 - 08:16
Author: Eoin Beatty
road_works_sign.jpeg

 

Roads in Mylerstown and Robertstown will be closed for a period today.

Kildare County Council says surface dressing works are taking place on the L7081 from Mylerstown to Healy’s Bridge and on the L7076 Kilmeage Road, Robertstown.

Detours will be in place, delays are to be expected.

 

