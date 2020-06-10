The Eleven To Two Show

KCC Considering Proposal For New Homes In Monasterevin.

: 06/10/2020 - 08:19
Author: Eoin Beatty
house.jpg

 

Kildare County Council is considering a proposal for new homes in Monasterevin.

Singforte Ltd. is seeking permission for the demolition of buildings on a site at Old Grange.

In their place, it wants to build 27 new homes.

A decision is due on August 8th.

The development description is as follows:
"of the demolition of existing dwelling house and domestic garage, construction of 27 no. dwelling houses (22 no. 3 bedroom, 3 no. 2 bedroom, 2 no. 1 bedroom), effluent pumping station, connection to public utilities together with a ancillary site development works
Development Address:
Old Grange,Monasterevin,Co. Kildare."

 

 

