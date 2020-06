Kildare continues to have the 3rd highest number of Covid 19 cases in Ireland, after Dublin and Cork.

1.424 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began.

Last night's data from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre shows an increase of one case in the county on Monday

Nationally, a further 9 people with Covid-19 have died here, bringing the death toll to 1,691.

25,215 cases have been confirmed since the outbreak first began in late February.