3 People Are Being Treated For Suspected Cases Of Covid 19 At Naas General Hospital.

3 people with suspected cases of Covid 19were being being treated at Naas General as at 8pm last night.

That's according to the HSE daily up-date.

There were no confirmed cases of the virus at the Kildare facility at that time, and new diagnoses of Covid 19 took place in the proceeding 24 hours.

There are 16 vacant general care beds at Naas, and 3 vacant critical care beds.

In all, 1,424 people in Kildare have been diagnosed with Covid 19 since testing began in late February.

Image courtesy the HSE..