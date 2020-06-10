5 KCC Playgrounds Have Yet To Re-Open.

Kildare County Council is today working on re-opening 5 of its playgrounds.

It has 28 play areas, in all, around the county.

It successfully re-opened 23, yesterday,

Those yet to re-open are in Celbridge, Newbridge, Nurney, Narraghmore & Suncroft.

KCC is stressing that parents and guardians are required to take precautions when using playgrounds:

1.To bring their own hand sanitiser for the cleaning of their children's hands before, at regular intervals during and after use of the playground equipment.In the absence of such sanitation parents or guardians are requested to refrain from allowing their children use of the equipment.

2.To ensure physical distancing between children.

3.To advise children to avoid touching their face, eyes, nose and mouth.

4.To ensure children under your care have regard to the safe use of equipment and to the safety of others at all times.

5.To adhere to the most up to date health advice.