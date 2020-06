The Garda watchdog is investigating a crash in Co. Westmeath overnight, in which a 13 year old boy died.

The single car crash happened at around 2:15 this morning in the Lisclougher Great area of Delvin.

The boy was pronounced dead at the scene, while another teenage boy was brought to hospital in a critical condition.

Three other boys in the car received non-life threatening injuries.

Gardai are appealing for witnesses.