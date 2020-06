An aviation taskforce has been set up to examine how the sector can recover from the Covid 19 lockdown.

Announcing the members of the group today, Transport Minister Shane Ross said , 'if we can't fly, economically , we die'.

Chris Horn, Venture Partner at Atlantic Bridge will chair the taskforce.

It will prepare an Aviation Recovery Action Plan, with a view to submitting it to government by July 10th.

Stock image: Shutterstock.