Kildare Fire Service Says Some Bogs In North West Kildare Still Smouldering After Fires.

Kildare Fire Service has been dealing with a number of fires in the Donadea, Timohoe and Hortlands areas over the past weeks.

In a statement, KSF says "At the moment all fires are under control. There are no visible flames Some of the bogs are still smouldering and producing smoke. "

This will continue until there is a " significant downpour of rain. "

KSF adds "We require the ongoing assistance of the community of Kildare to prevent further fires in the bogs. In particular we would appeal to the owners of quadbikes and scramblers not to use these on bogs as the vegetation is tinder dry and contact with a hot engine or sparks from an unprotected exhaust can have serious consequences. "