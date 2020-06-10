K Drive

Listen: €75M Allocated To Childcare Providers To Stop Them Charging Higher Fees On Re-Opening.

: 06/10/2020 - 13:44
Author: Ciara Plunkett
creche_toys_pixabay.jpg

€75 million is being given to childcare providers to stop them charging higher fees than before the Covid-19 crisis.

The support package is being introduced so 1,800 creches can reopen on June 29th, with reduced numbers of children.

Shane Beatty has the details:

newstalk1253909.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

Stock image; Pixabay

