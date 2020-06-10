K Drive

A New Community Policing Initiative Has Launched In Newbridge Today.

: 06/10/2020 - 15:18
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A new community policing initiative has been launched in Newbridge today.

 Four Gardaí are forming a dedicated Community Policing Unit.  

The unit will be overseen by two sergeants also attached to Newbridge, who both have a background in Community Policing.

The unit will focus, primarily, onnti-social behaviour, Alcohol & Drug consumption, littering, drug transportation on trains, bike thefts and criminal damage.

In a statement, Newbridge Garda say the unit aims to: 

"•             To provide a dedicated, accessible and visible Garda service to communities

•             To establish effective engagement processes to meet the needs of local communities and provide feedback

•             To use problem-solving initiatives, devised in partnership with communities and local agencies, to tackle crime and anti-social behaviour, through targeted enforcement and crime prevention and reduction initiatives

•             To engage in a community-focused approach to provide solutions that reduce the fear of crime

•             To engage meaningfully with young people to develop and foster positive relationships with the goal of promoting personal and community safety

•             To enhance communication strategies that support Community Policing objectives

•             To be accountable to the community we serve."

 

Image: Garda Mick Daly and Garda Brian Carroll/Newbridge Garda Station

