5 more people have died of Covid 19.

1,695 people have now died of the virus in Ireland

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre says this figure reflects the denotification of one death.

19 new cases have been confirmed.

There is now a total of 25,231 confirmed cases of Covid 19 in Ireland, of whom 1,424 are in Co. Kildare

The national figure includes the denotification of 3 cases.