IDA Ireland hosted 159 site visits as of the first quarter of 2019

Only three of those were in Kildare, this equates to 1.9% of visits nationally during this period.

That's according to figures from the Minister for Jobs, Enterprise and Innovation, Heather Humphreys.

Cork had the highest number of visits outside of Dublin, with 17.

In 2018 the IDA delivered 113 regional investments and 56% of new jobs created were outside Dublin.