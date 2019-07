Gardaí in Leixlip are investigating the robbery of tools from a van.

The incident occurred on Monday between 10.25 and 12noon in the carpark of Aldi in the town.

Anyone who saw activity around a 181, Limerick registered Transit van or who may have dashcam footage are asked to get in touch with gardaí.

Garda Shona Nolan of Leixlip Garda Station describes some of the items stolen: