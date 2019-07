The Business Minister says some TDs criticising the EU's new trade deal wouldn't know a bee from a bull's foot.

Heather Humphreys has accused opposition TDs of jumping on the bandwagon to score political points.

The Dáil is debating the Mercosur trade deal which farmers don't like as it will allow more cheap South American beef into the EU market.

Business Minister Heather Humphreys says they will look for changes - but she doesn't accept some opposition criticism.