A Dublin MEP says more men than women are dying internationally from Covid-19, but women are bearing the brunt of the pandemic.

Frances Fitzgerald says they're more vulnerable to domestic violence and are taking on more care and domestic responsibilities.

She's also concerned the current gender employment gap is costing Europe 370 billion euro per year.

MEP Fitzgerald says upcoming Government and EU COVID-19 recovery funds must be allocated to women too:

File image: RollingNews