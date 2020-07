Guidance for schools on how to re-open safely will be issued by the end of July.

The government intends to open schools as fully as possible by the end of August and September.

The Department of Education has acknowledged there will be increased staff required in some cases to allow schools to follow the guidelines.

Secretary General of the Department of Education Sean O Foglu has told an Oireachtas committee the guidelines will be finalised in the coming weeks:

