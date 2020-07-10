The Eleven To Two Show

Listen: Health Minister Called On To Give Direction On When Construction Of National Children's Hospital Can Resume.

07/10/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister must give clarity and direction on when construction for the new National Children's Hospital can start again according to Sinn Fein.

It's off the back of a dispute between the hospital board and the contractor, Kill based BAM, over who should foot the bill for the closure and reopening of the site during COVID-19 restrictions.

The 1.7 billion euro project faces more delays as a result of the dispute.

Sinn Fein's health spokesperson David Cullinane says the Health Minister Stephen Donnelly needs to provide assurances:

Health Minister, Stephen Donnelly

