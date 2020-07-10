Listen: 82 Publicans In Kildare & Over 3,400 Nationwide, Yet To Receive July 20th Re-Opening Guidelines.

The Vintners Federation of Ireland says 82 pubs in Kildare are among 3,438 pubs yet to open, nationwide.

The VFI says all "urgently require publication of 20th July guidelines" to enable them to adapt their businesses to ensure they comply with the public health requirements.

The federation delay in issuing information is " also causing anxiety in some rural communities, with many of these unopened pubs serving as the only gathering locations or hospitality venues in their area."

Chief Executive of the VFI, Pádraig Cribben, joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

