Irish Water is being accused of demonstrating a "complete lack" of respect for the people of Leixlip.

A water-main ruptured on the road between Avondale and St. Mary's Park in Confey.

That occurred almost two months ago, and the area has yet to be remediated.

Nuala Killeen is a Social Democrats Cllr. in the Celbridge/Leixlip MD and joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

She says the fact the path has been restored is creating difficulties for locals.