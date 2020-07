The chair of the Covid-19 modelling advisory group, says the pattern of people catching the virus has clearly changed in recent weeks.

He believes the "r-number" is greater than or equal to one -- meaning everyone who catches the virus passes it on to at least one other person.

Professor Phillip Nolan, who is also President of Maynooth University, says more people outside healthcare settings also are now getting sick.

File image: RollingNews