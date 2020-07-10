Kildare Ship Worker Wins €30,000 On Lotto Scratchcard.

A ship worker living in Kildare has won €30,000 on a National Lottery scratch card.

Tony Masterson, originally from Tallaght but now living in Athgarvan, says his legs “went to jelly” when he discovered his goog luch.

He bought his winning All Cash Trippler in April in Gala Athgarvan.

He said: “I remember it was Good Friday (10th April) and I had just got off work and I swung by the local Gala beside where I live to grab a few things. It’s funny, I rarely buy scratch cards, only once in a blue moon but I play Lotto every week so this really was a stroke of luck. When I scratched it I think I went into shock. It was a mix of excitement, shock and denial and I got members of the family to double check it. I just went to jelly and to be honest I didn’t think it was real.”

Image: Tony Masterson/National Lottery